January is National Radon Action Month. The St. Croix County Public Health Department is encouraging residents to become familiar with the risks of radon when it’s present inside homes. Radon is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless gas that is spread in outdoor air, but can reach harmful levels when trapped in buildings and homes.
Laurie Diaby-Gassama, St. Croix County Public Health Supervisor, stated, “Local data confirms that at least 40% of St. Croix County homes test high for radon, which compares with 6% of homes across America. Two homes right next to each other can have different radon levels. The only way to know if a home has high radon levels is to test.”
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that radon is responsible for more than 20,000 lung cancer deaths per year. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. after smoking, and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. The risk from radon is greater for smokers.
Short Term Radon test kits can be purchased for $10 at the following locations
- St. Croix County Government Center - 1101 Carmichael Rd, Hudson WI
- St. Croix County Services Center - 1752 Dorset Ln, New Richmond WI
All testing and lab fees are included in cost of the kit. If you purchase a radon test kit elsewhere, make sure the kit is approved by the U.S.E.P.A. If elevated radon levels are found in your home, you should contact a trained and certified contractor. A list of local certified measurement and mitigation contractors can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
More information
St. Croix County Public Health works to protect and promote health, prevent disease and injury, and empower communities to live healthier lifestyles. You can learn more about the work of Public Health and find information about Radon on the St. Croix County website:
- Public Health: sccwi.gov/Public-Health
- Radon Information: sccwi.gov/Radon
