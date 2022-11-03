November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. To make life better for individuals affected by dementia in our communities, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to create the 2024–2028 State Dementia Plan.
Drafters of the plan want to hear from the community. Conversation will be held to discuss challenges, solutions and priorities related to dementia. Discussions are scheduled for:
- 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at the St. Croix County Services Center, room 171. The address is 1752 Dorset Lane, New Richmond.
- 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the St. Croix County Government Center, room 1216. The address is 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson.
- 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the St. Croix County Ag Center, room 136. The address is 1960 8th Ave., Baldwin.
- 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at the Somerset Public Library. the address is 208 Hud. St., Somerset.
Unable to attend a community conversation? Consider taking the online survey.
The last state plan brought together caregivers, advocacy groups, local agencies, elected officials and providers from across the state. Together, the community helped fund support groups, expand research, strengthen memory screenings, create dementia-friendly toolkits and more.
An Aging and Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County press release stated, "Working together, we can build on these successes to support those affected by dementia."
CLIMB Theatre Presents “Grandpa and Lucy: A Story About Love and Dementia”
In partnership with the ADRCs of Pierce and St. Croix counties and the St. Croix Valley Dementia Friendly Communities Coalition, CLIMB Theatre presents their Alzheimer’s Awareness play, “Grandpa and Lucy” based on the children's book by Edie Weinstein.
Starting as a Girl Scout Silver Award project, Weinstein wrote the book in 9th grade. CLIMB Artistic Director Anton Jones then adapted the book into a play, which first toured in 2019.
This play aims to help kids and parents strengthen their intergenerational relationships with older relatives who may be struggling with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia.
Performances will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Wellhaven Senior Living, 119 Union St., River Falls; and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Laurel Ave., Hudson.
This event is free, open to the public and great for ages 5 and up. There will be a talkback following the event. Registration is not required. You can register for an event, sign up or log into an existing account on the CLIMB Theater website.
Through the ADRC, everyone in Pierce and St. Croix counties have free access to CLIMB’s online platform of additional resources, including an animated version of the play, fun activities and supplemental curriculum on the Climb Theater website.
For more information about ADRC, Alzheimer's Awareness Month and the 2024–2028 State Dementia Plan, visit the Aging & Disability Resource Center page on St. Croix County's website.
