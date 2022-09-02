St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally.
She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who has been charged after the death of a teenager and injury of four individuals on the Apple River, July 30.
Hart described what she could remember of the recording of the incident where Miu is suspected to have stabbed five individuals, killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, Minnesota.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman found probable cause that a felony was committed and set Miu’s arraignment for next Thursday, Sept. 8, where the defendant will be asked to enter a plea of guilty, not guilty or no contest.
Miu faces four counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide and one count of first degree intentional homicide.
The prosecution called Hart to testify. A significant portion of her testimony was spent recounting her knowledge of a video recorded at the scene and supplemented by her recollection of conversations with Miu from after the incident.
When asked about what Miu said about the situation, she said he said “He was attacked and that he responded in self defense.”
She went on to recall the way things unfolded.
As a group of young people were floating down the Apple River in a cohort of tubes, a man, suspected to be Miu, approached them.
Although the man could not be heard saying anything in the video, it was reported that he was searching for a lost phone in the river, Hart said.
She went on to answer questions about the group of people who were audibly heard in the recording yelling and shouting for the man to leave, to “get away” and “go away.”
At one point, she could recall from the video, two females approached and talked with Miu, who then pulled out a knife, which he later claimed he didn’t have, from a clip in his swim trunk’s pocket.
“The scene becomes pretty chaotic,” Hart said. When asked to estimate how long the actual crime took, based on her viewings of the three-minute recording, Hart estimated about 12 seconds.
The defense asked Hart to recall details from the recording about Miu’s interactions with the group on the river, for which she agreed he could not be heard saying anything, let alone yelling or threatening.
Miu’s claim to Hart at the time of the incident was that he was acting in self defense, though he is now facing life imprisonment for the homicide of a teen and up to 60 years imprisonment on each of the attempted homicide charges.
