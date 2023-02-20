It was a full house on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Kozy Korner. Community members gathered for a meat raffle benefiting the North Hudson Pepper Fest. There were prizes, food, drinks and fun.

The raffle wrapped up around 3 p.m.

The doors closed to the establishment at 10 p.m.

And at 2:15 a.m., soundly asleep, Kozy Korner, 708 Sixth St. N., owners Keith and Lori Meyer received a call from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Their business was on fire.

Kozy Korner was engulfed in flames as Keith pulled up.

He saw the fire trucks. Flames flying from the roof. Firefighters doing what firefighters do best – trying to get the flames under control.

“Just a devastating situation,” he said.

There are a lot of unknowns for the Meyers right now, but top of mind is the Kozy Korner staff.

“The biggest thing is concern for our staff. … I’m going to try to figure out a way to keep my staff,” Keith said.

The Meyers will be celebrating two years owning the Kozy Korner in June.

“I just need to digest it,” Keith said. “Both me and my wife are kind of in shock.”

At 9:15 a.m., he finally headed home, the future unknown.

The building was left with extensive fire, heat and smoke damage. The adjoining laundromat sustained water and smoke damage.

Damage estimates are near $350,000, according to a news release from the Hudson Fire Department.

The Meyers have contacted their insurance company and are awaiting more information.

“We’d definitely like to rebuild it,” Keith said. “Kozy’s got a good name.”