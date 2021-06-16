Kathryn Feuerhelm works for Cooperative Educational Service Agency 11. Based out of Turtle Lake, CESA 11 encompasses all or major portions of Barron, Burnett, Dunn, St. Croix, Pepin, Pierce, Polk and Washburn counties as well as portions of Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Rusk and Sawyer counties.
What is your role?
I work full time as an educational consultant in college and career readiness. One main component of my job is that I write and manage grants for 39 school districts in our consortium. I also teach at UW-Stout, score teacher-preparation portfolios.
What inspires you?
I have spent my entire career in education.
I graduated from University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in family and consumer science education. I taught at the middle and high school level for eight years while I earned a master's in career and technical education. During this time I transitioned into adult and higher education, gaining experience with University of Wisconsin-Extension and UW-Stout.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
I am a strong advocate for career and technical education, which develops students who are prepared for postsecondary education and career success. I believe in college and career readiness: Whatever pathway a student wants to take after they leave our doors, it is our job to prepare them in the best way we can.
Ellsworth has a wealth of opportunities for all students, and we are continually building on the choices that we have available to our learners.
What do you do outside of education?
I am married and have four young daughters and am involved in a variety of community and volunteer activities.
My husband and I are in the process of restoring a Main Street building with another couple and we also farm 40 acres outside of Ellsworth.
