Bill Alms oath

Bill Alms takes the oath of office on April 19, 2022.
Joy Knudson oath

Joy Knudson took the oath of office on April 19, 2022.
Mike Kennedy oath

Mike Kennedy took the oath of office April 19, 2022.

Mike Kennedy, Joy Knudson and Bill Alms took the oath of office at City Hall on Tuesday, April 21. 

The three swore to uphold the constitutions of the United States and the state of Wisconsin as representatives on the Common Council.

Mayor Rich O’Connor “Zoomed” in virtually for the meeting. He took the oath of office prior to leaving for vacation. 

The newly filled council’s first order of business was to elect a president of the council. Randy Morrissette II was unanimously voted in to fill the role. 

The mayor’s appointments were then presented: 

Citizen and council representatives

Plan Commission

Alderperson Randy Morrissette II. 

Advisory Joint Fire Board

Alderperson Bill Alms; reappointment of Mike Grajeda. 

Board of Zoning Appeals

Reappointment of Cory Pope, Breanne Berning and Carolyn Wanken. 

Hudson Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee 

Alderperson Sarah Bruch; reappointment of John Hessler, Dag Selander, and Pete Miller.

Hudson Housing Authority

Reappointment of Amy Greske.

Hudson Urban Forestry Board

Alderperson Sarah Bruch; Kristi Farmham.

Park Board

Alderperson Mike Kennedy; Don Buckholz and Torrie Boomsa; reappointment of Pat Casanova; and Karen Stankevitz. 

Police and Fire Commission

Reappointment of Yvonne Larsen. 

Hudson Area Joint Library Board

Reappointment of Rich O’Connor.

Downtown Parking Utility Commission

Steve Gall and reappointment of Kay Timm.

Diversity Committee

Joyce Hall. 

Hudson/North Hudson Community Access Board

Alderperson Bill Alms.

Diversity Committee

Alderperson Joyce Hall.

Liaisons

School Board

Alderperson Joy Knudson. 

Tourism Bureau

Alderperson Randy Morrissette II.

Standing council committees

Finance

Rich O’Connor, Bill Alms, Joyce Hall and Randy Morrissette II.

Public Works

Sarah Bruch, Mike Kennedy and Joy Knudson. 

Public Safety

Randy Morrissette II, Bill Alms and Joyce Hall. 

