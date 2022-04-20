Mike Kennedy, Joy Knudson and Bill Alms took the oath of office at City Hall on Tuesday, April 21.
The three swore to uphold the constitutions of the United States and the state of Wisconsin as representatives on the Common Council.
Mayor Rich O’Connor “Zoomed” in virtually for the meeting. He took the oath of office prior to leaving for vacation.
The newly filled council’s first order of business was to elect a president of the council. Randy Morrissette II was unanimously voted in to fill the role.
The mayor’s appointments were then presented:
Citizen and council representatives
Plan Commission
Alderperson Randy Morrissette II.
Advisory Joint Fire Board
Alderperson Bill Alms; reappointment of Mike Grajeda.
Board of Zoning Appeals
Reappointment of Cory Pope, Breanne Berning and Carolyn Wanken.
Hudson Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Alderperson Sarah Bruch; reappointment of John Hessler, Dag Selander, and Pete Miller.
Hudson Housing Authority
Reappointment of Amy Greske.
Hudson Urban Forestry Board
Alderperson Sarah Bruch; Kristi Farmham.
Park Board
Alderperson Mike Kennedy; Don Buckholz and Torrie Boomsa; reappointment of Pat Casanova; and Karen Stankevitz.
Police and Fire Commission
Reappointment of Yvonne Larsen.
Hudson Area Joint Library Board
Reappointment of Rich O’Connor.
Downtown Parking Utility Commission
Steve Gall and reappointment of Kay Timm.
Diversity Committee
Joyce Hall.
Hudson/North Hudson Community Access Board
Alderperson Bill Alms.
Diversity Committee
Alderperson Joyce Hall.
Liaisons
School Board
Alderperson Joy Knudson.
Tourism Bureau
Alderperson Randy Morrissette II.
Standing council committees
Finance
Rich O’Connor, Bill Alms, Joyce Hall and Randy Morrissette II.
Public Works
Sarah Bruch, Mike Kennedy and Joy Knudson.
Public Safety
Randy Morrissette II, Bill Alms and Joyce Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.