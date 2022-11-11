The candidates were clearly distinguishable and not based on months of running expensive, divisive attack ads. There were three parties represented on each issue with an opportunity to write in your own choice if the voter was so inclined.
There were only paper ballots available but none of the voters complained. Not a single voter brought up the subject of election integrity, and all professed confidence that each and every ballot would be fairly counted and tabulated. And even though it was a midterm election, voter interest was strong with 49 voters making time to cast their ballots.
New Richmond City Clerk Michelle Scanlan introduced the idea of having a children’s voting station present during elections at the primary earlier this year.
“I love kids, so I just started it because I thought it would be fun,” Scanlan said.
To aid in fostering a sense of civic responsibility, kids are rewarded with a little voter swag for casting their votes, in this case, a patriotic pencil and emoji button.
There is a lesson behind Scanlan’s theater.
“We want them to come to the polls with their parents. We want them to see that their City Hall is a friendly place. Election day should be fun. Voting is very serious business but we should be excited and happy to do it,” said Scanlan.
On a more serious note, Scanlan predicted that in New Richmond, voter turnout for the midterm would exceed the number for the last midterm in 2018 of 60% but not the 80% that turned out to vote in the presidential election in 2020.
Scanlan also noted that same day voter registrations were way up, having registered more than 300 voters by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
“It’s great but I feel bad because it's not the most efficient time for them to register. While Wisconsin allows same day registration, it’s a slow process. So you feel badly that people do have to wait because that causes a line. We don’t mind doing it. We’re glad people can, but registering ahead of time saves everyone time,” Scanlan said.
Results
Not to leave anyone hanging, here are the results of the kids' midterm election.
According to Scanlan, although there were 49 total readable ballots, there were “another dozen that just had beautiful drawings.”
In a somewhat predictable race, football edged out baseball and hockey as the electorate’s favorite sport.
Despite a surprising showing by write-in choices Grouper and Walrus, Dolphin defeated Whale and Shark as voters’ favorite ocean animal.
And in a decision that surprised no one in dairyland, Cheese defeated Pepperoni and Sausage as voters’ favorite pizza by a landslide.
We will let Scanlan have the last word.
“Wisconsin kids know their cheese.”
