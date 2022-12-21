If you had been fortunate enough to be haunting the hallways at the Deerfield on the evening of Monday, Dec. 5, you would have been privy to the holiday harmonies delivered by the Kiwanis Club carolers as they delighted residents with their renditions of Christmas classics.
Santa tipped off club President Lindsey Springer that the Deerfield was hoping some carolers might find their way over so she organized a group of 31 volunteers ranging in age from 3 all the way up to Stan Barr, age 90.
“31 total carolers – which included Kiwanis Club members and our families as well as one Key Club member and her family – Onalie Dennis,” Springer said.
For all the kids in the group it was their first time caroling so Springer made sure the playlist included a mix of kid friendly songs as well as some classic Christian carols.
“At Kiwanis our mission is to make an impact on kids in our community. It's really special when we have volunteer opportunities in which we can include our children, raising them to serve and volunteer alongside us. It's never too early to start sharing these opportunities with our children. We had a few of our kids helping do bell ringing this year at Dicks Market for Salvation Army as well,” Springer said.
Judging from the volume and energy, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” was definitely one the the young carolers favorites while “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” got Stan and company moving.
As far as the residents’ favorites, based on the old smile-o-meter, they appreciated all the offerings but seemed a bit partial to “Away in a Manger,” “Silent Night” and “Deck the Halls.”
Kids passing out candy canes and singing Christmas carols with their families and friends, their spirit was contagious, and it lifted spirits all around the Deerfield that night..
“We had one kiddo that didn't want to leave when we wrapped up. Kids passed out candy canes to residents. I think it is truly great to bring our children around the older generation. We had to have masks on so you couldn't see our smiles, but it was so heartwarming to see the residents' smile at our kids. I smile just thinking about how great of a night it was,” Springer said.
