The Hudson School District expanded its school age care programing throughout the year, despite severe staffing shortages.

Tracy Habisch-Ahlin, assistant director of community relations, presented the Hudson School Board with an overview of the year during its Monday, July 11 meeting.

School age care increased its revenue by 29%, while also adding 4K wrap care to EP Rock, North Hudson and Willow River Elementary Schools.

Despite the expansion, staffing proved challenging.

“We operated at half of our typical staff level,” stated the program report. “We are currently in need of three leads and seven caregivers to meet the needs of families.”

The target staff to child ratio is 1 to 17. This year, the district child care operated closer to 1 to 25.

“We are hopeful that we’ll be able to fill positions this year,” Habisch-Ahlin said to the school board.

This year was disappointing for many families who were not able to utilize the drop-in care, or intermittent use of the program, typically offered by the district, as a result of these staffing shortages.

There were approximately 156 children who did not receive drop in care as a result.

The school board heard from other departments and schools in the district during the meeting. Here were the 2021-22 highlights presented.

Hudson School District2021-22 highlights Some of the departments and schools in the district presented recaps of their year to the school board on Monday, July 11. Here are some of the highlights: The high school will be adding an eighth period to its schedule next fall, starting an AB block schedule. This schedule format organizes days into fewer, but longer class periods.

Teaching and learning developed a kindergarten through 12th grade financial literacy curriculum using the district resources in conjunction with the support of Junior Achievement. A financial literacy graduation requirement was accounted for, guaranteeing all Hudson High School graduates have a foundation for personal financial skills.

Earlier this year, the school board, with support from the transportation department , provided an additional $1 per hour raise for bus drivers, matched by a $2 per hour raise for drivers from SafeWay. This $3 per hour raise was an incentive that comes after a period of significant driver shortages.

Houlton Elementary School’s counseling team received the Equity in Action Award from the Wisconsin School Counseling Association.

North Hudson school counselor Chris Strop received the Wisconsin School Counseling Program Accountability Report Program of Promise award.

This year, the Community Service department worked to reduce the Fund 80 deficit balance. It is now expected to end the year with a net positive balance of just under $200,000.

Community education increased the number of fall and winter offerings, which increased the number of participants by 47%.

Highlights from human resources

“Persistent resilience.”

That is how Andrea Voelker, chief human resources officer, described the year.

Despite progress, the Human Resources department continued to face the challenge of COVID-19 throughout the 2021-22 school year.

To address some of those challenges, the department created a vaccine incentive program for staff that provided them with COVID-19 days and a weekly opportunity to win a personal day. Over 611 staff submitted a copy of their vaccination card and participated in the program.

The department also worked with Hudson Physicians to offer flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics for active staff, substitutes, coaches and bus drivers last fall.

In addition to COVID-19 challenges, the department and the district faced staffing shortages.

“Staffing was more challenging than it has been in the past with very limited, if any, qualified applicants applying for many of our vacancies,” the department report stated. “Some positions were unfilled for the entire year which put additional pressures on the remaining staff.”

Multiple certified staff members broke contracts mid year, increasing the staffing issues.

Though not able to fill them all, the Human Resources department did work hard to fill a number of vacancies throughout the district including six administrator, 38 athletic, 125 support staff and 72 certified staff and long-term substitute vacancies.

Voelker hopes that the words she uses to describe next year can boil down to something a bit more joyful for the human resources department.

Elementary recaps

This year, elementary schools were able to invite volunteers and family back into the buildings for lunch visits, classroom support and more. The long awaited return of field trips came back to Hudson schools and the students were ready. Here are some of the highlights from River Crest, Houlton and North Hudson elementary schools as presented to the school board on Monday.

River Crest

River Crest Elementary had a year filled with community and family engagement.

The school organized and worked with a local prairie enthusiast on conducting a prairie burn, as well as invited author MaryBeth Lorbiecki to participate in the “Bee Kind to River Crest” service day, which focused on an environmental theme.

Earlier in the school year, River Crest received a Blue Ribbon recognition – a national award to public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Students and staff were able to celebrate with a chilly parade in November 2021.

Each of these schools, Houlton, North Hudson and River Crest, presented students with a survey. The schools asked if each student could identify two adults in their life that they trusted. River Crest saw an increase of over 10% of students who could name at least two adults – 97% of students could complete this question.

Houlton

Houlton saw similarly significant results from its student population – 100% of students in grades three through five could name two adults they trust.

Additionally, throughout the year, students collected gifts for Grant’s Toy Box that were donated to the Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.

The school hosted its first Brain and Body Boost event that was attended by more than 250 people. Students were invited to participate in activities with their body, like rock climbing, but also “brain boosting” activities like coding.

North Hudson

The students of North Hudson Elementary worked to collect warm winter gear for Operation Help and pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House throughout the school year.

At North Hudson, 97% of students in grades three through five could name two adults they trust.

Driver’s education contract

The Hudson School Board voted to continue with an agreement with Northwood Technical College which offers 450 Hudson School District students driver’s education theory and behind the wheel.