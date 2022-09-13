The day has come.
The long-awaited opening of the boat launch is here.
It’s not complete, but it is ready for boaters.
On the beautifully calm and sunny morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Hudson Park Board, a few common council members, Mayor Rich O’Connor and city staff gathered to participate in a ceremonial ribbon cutting and christening of the new facility with the launching of a boat.
Director of Public Works and Parks Mike Mroz said the old launch produced a revenue of about $60,000 annually. He estimates the new launch, which has been expanded by 22 spaces, may bring in close to $100,000.
In addition to the expansion of user space, the launch will now expand operation capacity, as it is equipped to launch boats in high water conditions.
The city received a $250,000 recreational boating facilities grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The remaining expense of the launch is being paid with downtown tax incremental district (TID) dollars.
Though there are some final touches to be put on the facility, like tree planting, concrete pouring in a few places and the addition of the docks, the launch is usable for boaters.
By the end of October, Mroz expects to have the docks installed, which will expand out into the river. They’re currently being constructed at the correctional facility across the river in Minnesota.
In the meantime, Mroz removed the barriers that have sat at the entrance, closing off the space since April.
Welcome back to the Lakefront Park boat launch, boaters.
