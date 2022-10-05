We all have them, experiences during our childhood that stand out as bigger than life memories. For generations of kids who grow up fishing with their fathers and mothers, it is the monster big fish. It can live under the pier or swim invisibly in the shadows beneath the lily pads. On drugstore postcards, it is big enough to swallow a row boat. It is the fish that weighs as much as your pet poodle, bends your pole under your boat, it is the one that always gets away.
For as long as many locals can remember, there has been an almost mystical manicured landscape alongside the Apple River filled with clear spring-fed ponds teaming with giant rainbow trout so thick you could not help but catch one.
The Star Prairie Trout Farm has been filling children and their parent’s imaginations and their stringers with plump beautiful rainbow trout since 1856.
Ice-cold (47°) artesian spring water flowing from the nearby forest at a steady rate of 1,500 gallons per minute has provided an ideal natural habitat for growing and harvesting trout commercially year-round.
In addition to the commercially harvested fresh trout delivered to fine dining establishments in the Twin Cities just an hour away, the farm has hosted celebrations from weddings and anniversaries to graduations and birthdays over the years.
Besides its well-established reputation for placing high quality rainbow trout on plates locally and in the Cities, the farm is probably best known for its public fishing. Visitors could pay a price per pound to fish for rainbow trout in several well-stocked ponds. The farm provided poles and bait, no fishing license was required and for an additional fee, employees would clean and filet your catch as well.
That was the memory maker for generations of visitors to Star Prairie.
The iconic business located in the Village of Star Prairie is now struggling to survive.
Mismanagement, predation by eagles and ospreys and the COVID pandemic have all conspired to bring operations at the Star Prairie Trout Farm to a standstill.
In 2006, Tim Madden, founder of Dungarvin, a collective of privately owned companies focused on serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across 14 states, purchased the Star Prairie Trout Farm from family owner/operators Mac and Marcy Graham and installed Jeff Taylor as the general manager of the property.
Trout farming
Taylor spent six months learning the trout farming business from the Grahams.
Despite the impressive quality and consistent temperature of the spring-fed water, raising rainbow trout is a meticulous process.
Three times a year, Taylor would purchase 125,000 all female rainbow trout eggs and have them flown in from the state of Washington.
Female trout grow faster and are stronger and healthier than male trout.
Those eggs would be carefully tended in the hatchery, sorted by size as they grew and moved by hand into the different ponds. Trout are carnivorous so it is important to keep fish of the same size together otherwise the bigger fish will eat the smaller fish.
“Being raised in 47 degree water means they grow slower. It takes about a year and half for them to reach 12 inches and around a pound, a plate-sized fish,” Taylor said.
The goal was to grow the majority of fish to 12 inches, the optimal size for selling commercially year-round to restaurants in the Twin Cities and surrounding area. A percentage of the fish would be grown larger for the public fee fishing portion of the business which would operate seasonally from May through September.
Eggs had to be ordered a year in advance and cost $2,000 a year. Feed for all three generations of fish costs $125,000 a year. It took a staff of five to manage all of the responsibilities at the hatchery at a cost of $100,000 a year.
Rainbow trout turn feed into muscle at a highly efficient rate of 1.2kg of feed into 1 kg of muscle. By comparison it takes a cow 6.6kg. Trout yield about 70% in meat once fileted.
In addition to the commercial fish market, fee fishing and event rentals, Taylor added a commercial smoker, worked to expand sales to farmers markets and CSAs, partnered with the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point to do research at the farm and joined the Wisconsin Aquaculture Association to expand the farm’s reach and exposure. At its peak, the farm was breaking even.
“It was a lot of work but It was a blast. I loved it. It was a great learning experience,” Taylor said.
Cheap fish challenge
“We were doing great. It had been a gradual upslope in sales. We kept doing more and more weddings and events, growing commercial clients. We were really into the local, sustainable market, all of that. I’m not sure exactly what year it was that it started to fall off but all people started to care about was price,” Taylor recalled.
By raising the water temperature as little as seven degrees to 56°, rainbow trout can be grown twice as fast. They could also be sold for half the price.
Vendors from other states and outside the U.S. started selling fish for less undercutting the market. Commercial sales began to decline.
Mismanagement
In 2019, Plymouth Springs, a fish retailer with several locations around the state, offered to purchase the farm from Madden. Madden agreed and arranged a lease-to-purchase agreement.
Taylor knew of Plymouth Springs through the Aquaculture Association and the farm had sold them fish in the past.
Normally during Taylor’s tenure, the farm had about 250,000 fish on hand at any given time, not including the most recent delivery, with the majority destined for the 12-inch commercial market. “Plymouth Springs thought that they had a bigger, better way to raise fish. Turns out the reason they first came to us was that they had killed their fish. They overfed them,” Taylor said.
Taylor would feed his fish twice a day to the point of saturation.
“Until they stop following you around the pond and jumping up in the air (to grab food),” Taylor said.
Plymouth Springs was interested in growing and selling bigger fish faster.
Overfeeding or force feeding fish can kill fish but it also leaves residual food in the water that turns into phosphorus and nitrates fueling the growth of weeds and algae that compete with the fish for oxygen. It leaves big fish without an appetite so they won’t bite, hurting the fee fishing business.
Within nine months, the pandemic hit wiping out any chance Plymouth Springs had to revive the farm.
“COVID hit, and they lost a ton of business. Restaurants were shut down, it was bad. Then a company came in and saturated the market with $4 fish. Our fish were going for more like $10 a pound. It costs $6-$8 a pound just to raise them. Their business dried up all over the state. It was a horrible nine months,” Taylor said.
Plymouth Springs walked away from the deal having run the farm into the ground leaving no fish behind. They had failed to keep current many of the 20 licenses required to run the farm as a food processing business.
One of the more important expired permits allowed the farm to deal with predators that fed off of the fish population.
“The depredation license/permit from the USFWS which allowed us to ‘dispatch’ and do some other things needed to hold predators off had expired. Once they're lost the USFWS does not like to renew them,” Taylor said.
This year
In an effort to get the business back on track, Taylor was able to locate and purchase semi-grown fish through a contact at the Aquaculture Association. He was hoping those fish would get him through the end of 2022. Without the protection provided by the predation permit the fish were too vulnerable to ospreys, eagles and other predators.
In the past, Taylor deployed everything he could think of to prevent predation from having fishing line with dangling CDs on it to streamers to noise makers to lasers.
But even with the permit and those deterrents the survival rate was around 50%.
“From 375,000 eggs, about 90% of them would make it out of the hatchery. But by the time they got to a foot long, we’d be lucky to get 100,000, very lucky. The birds and other predators were taking at least half of the fish,” Taylor said.
“I got the permit back but too late. The birds went crazy here. People would be fee fishing and birds would be diving into the pond taking fish. Ospreys knew exactly where to go,” Taylor said.
Birds were not the only predators.
Operations manager Tracy Moreno observed people inside on the property netting fish.
Without fish, Taylor had to close the farm to fee fishing and event rentals in August for the balance of the summer.
What’s next?
Despite the implementation of country of origin labeling laws, low price fish from foreign countries continue to pressure the fish market.
The exceptional quality of the water is the property’s prize resource. Taylor has explored the potential to bottle the water with Culligan, but FDA regulations would still require the water to be treated at an estimated cost of $200,000.
“The grounds are great for events. We’ve had up to 3,400 people here on occasion, but they take a lot of work and you don’t make a lot of money plus they’re seasonal, no weddings in the winter,” Taylor said.
Taylor has had crews on the property cleaning up the ponds and channels removing weeds and roots in preparation for reopening next spring.
“We’re finding some fish in the 8-inch range. We’d over winter them here and have them up to the 12-inch size by next spring. Then what would potentially happen is we’d start over again with eggs,” said Taylor. “It’s a lot of work, and you’re not going to make a lot of money, but I love this place and we’ve been knocked down before.”
