The League of Women Voters turned 103 years old on Feb. 14. To celebrate, the League of Women Voters St. Croix Valley held birthday parties at three college campuses – UW-River Falls, Northwood Technical College in New Richmond and Chippewa Valley Technical College in River Falls.
League volunteers talked with 160 students and staff over the lunch hour at the three campuses. They handed out bound copies of the U.S. Constitutions, birthday cupcakes and candy. They also provided non-partisan information about the Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates who will be on the primary and spring election ballot.
For the students' convenience, QR codes printed on bookmarks were given to those interested in registering to vote and those with questions about voting in the state.
The League was established in 1920, after women won the right to vote. It is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
The local St. Croix Valley chapter formed in 2015. This chapter serves St. Croix, Polk and Burnett counties. To learn more about the League of Women Voters St. Croix Valley, visit lwvstcroixvalley.org. Visit myvote.wi.gov for information regarding the spring election. For information about candidates, VOTE411.org is a source of well researched information.
