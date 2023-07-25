Although marijuana is not legal in Wisconsin, a relative lack of legislation allows THC to be sold at several stores in the St. Croix Valley.
Legalization in Minnesota stands to introduce competing products into nearby markets. However, a Minnesota state website says retail cannabis will likely not be available for purchase until early 2025. Stores in Wisconsin offer hemp-derived THC with fewer regulations.
Vape Pro’s in Hudson has been running a campaign of several billboards along I-94, advertising the legal dispensary.
“You can still get the same THC’s from hemp as marijuana,” General Manager Michael Weis said. “It’s just delta-9 specifically as a lower dose.”
Weis said their store is getting busier right now. He believes it comes down to regulation.
While Minnesota has pre-existing medical marijuana dispensaries, they will be unable to sell recreational marijuana until retail cannabis licenses are disbursed, which will likely be in 2025.
According to the Star Tribune, medical marijuana dispensary NativeCare will begin selling medical marijuana to adults over 21 on Aug. 1. The provider is in the Red Lake Nation, which has sovereignty over its marijuana regulations.
However, the Red Lake Nation is hours away from the Twin Cities. As of now, no dispensaries closer to the Twin Cities have announced they will be open for business in the near future.
Even as recreational marijuana becomes more available, hemp-derived THC may be cheaper. Weis said the 10% tax on recreational marijuana — in addition to the requirement for cultivation in Minnesota — will increase the total cost.
“If you look at the medical marijuana program in Minnesota right now, the cost of vape cartridges, for instance, is double of what we charge here,” Weis said.
Since July 1, 2022, a Minnesota law has placed sweeping restrictions on the sale of hemp-derived THC products, as well.
Minnesota requires that edible THC products be sold in servings of not more than five milligrams of any tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with THC making up 0.3% of the product. THC can only be sold in packages of up to 50 milligrams total.
Wisconsin, on the other hand, has almost no laws that regulate THC products aside from the statutory definition of hemp.
After the passage of the 2018 US Farm Bill, Wisconsin adapted the statutes to exclude hemp — a plant statutorily defined as having less than 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight — from the restrictions placed on marijuana. The legalization of hemp opened the floodgates for several derivative products that can produce similar effects to marijuana.
“CBD products can have trace amounts of THC, up to 0.3%,” St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson said. “They’ll [businesses] advertise THC when it’s just that tiny amount in what is actually a CBD product.”
A July 2021 Wisconsin Legislative Council brief says the legality of substances like delta-8 THC is an “open question” without much clarification by lawmakers. Its legality may depend on whether it is hemp-derived or synthetic, the brief says,
The United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling in 2022 that declared that delta-8 products fit “comfortably within the statutory definition of hemp,” making them legal products that are eligible for trademark protections.
“We just play it safe here,” Weis said. “We follow the laws, and we try to educate everybody.”
Vape Pro’s has a membership system available for adults older than 18 that requires them to read information about the intoxicating effects of their products.
Puff Puff Glass in River Falls also focuses on the education component of their store.
Aside from the knowledgeable customers who know what they want, marketing manager Brandon Meyer said employees usually spend about 5 to 10 minutes discussing the customer’s desires, the products and the effects.
“We really want it to be a safe, educational place where you can learn — no judgments,” Meyer said. “No question is stupid here.”
Co-owner Don Golightly also recently completed “Pot College.”
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville offers four cannabis certificate programs with agricultural, legal, medical and managerial focuses.
Golightly said he learned about business, horticulture and the structure and effects of cannabinoids.
Different cannabinoids have different effects, potencies and potential use cases. Although he is not a scientist, being knowledgeable about the product allows Golightly to help his customers.
“When it comes to dealing with a customer, you have to listen to them and find out what their needs are,” he said.
While neither Golightly nor Weis made claims about the medical applications of THC, both said some customers claim to use cannabinoids for medicinal purposes, including managing pre-existing conditions, pain relief and sleeping.
Without any laws explicitly protecting THC, the industry may face changes soon in Wisconsin.
Both stores expressed concern about the upcoming 2023 U.S. Farm Bill.
The 2018 U.S. Farm Bill opened the floodgates for several legal, hemp-derived products with its delta-9-based definition of hemp. Congress may reign in that definition.
For now, these businesses are not facing legal troubles for the products they sell; however, legal questions still affect their business.
Meyer said one of their biggest struggles is on social media — one of the primary ways for them to communicate with their customers.
Posts on Puff Puff Glass’ pages are commonly taken down on the suspicion that they contain illegal activity.
“That’s the biggest thing is fighting and challenging those reviews to help sustain the business,” Meyers said.
