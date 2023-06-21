I am not a veteran, but I was raised with a healthy respect for veterans, men and women, whether they served in combat or not, at home or abroad. My father enlisted in the Navy as soon as he was eligible along with a bunch of his buddies in 1944. He served in the Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Zaniah repairing damaged radar and radio equipment aboard other ships. He came home but some of his friends did not.
On Saturday, June 17, a small group of veterans, members of American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 and VFW Post 10818 New Richmond / St. Croix County, gathered together at a pavilion within view of the Freedom Park Center construction site to participate in a ceremonial burying of the hatchet.
From what I understand, while both the Legion and VFW are organizations dedicated to serving veterans, they have different membership requirements, the primary difference being the VFW is open only to veterans who served in combat, while the Legion is open to anyone who has served in the military.
In some communities, this difference has led to animosity between the organizations and a division that detracts from the even greater good the organizations could deliver were they able to work together.
Saturday acting on an overwhelmingly affirmative vote by its members, the Legion presented a check to the VFW for $1,000 for the Freedom Park Center building project.
“On behalf of Butler-Harmon Post 80, it is our pleasure to make this donation of $1,000 to your organization for your new building, sir. May you flourish,” Post 80 Commander Don Schoenherr said.
The donation not only ends a 50 year feud and welcomes in a new era of cooperations between the two posts but demonstrably endorses the project and recognizes the importance of the essential services the new facility will provide for all veterans throughout the region.
It may seem like a small thing in the larger context of building Freedom Park Center, but for the people who have actually experienced the sacrifices veterans have made for this country, this is a more than meaningful moment and contribution. It is the kind of reconciliation that rises above personal differences and unites two of the most dedicated and generous providers of community service in the city.
