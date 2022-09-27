The Let's Go Fishing St. Croix Valley Chapter is holding a fundraise from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, at the Culver's in Hudson.
The St. Croix Valley Let's Go Fishing Chapter provides free two hour fishing trips or boat excursions on the St. Croix River for Seniors (55+), persons with physical or developmental disabilities, all military members and the families of those deployed, veterans, and inter-generational youth. These free trips run from May into October of each year.
Proceeds for the fundraiser are based on all of the orders placed inside the restaurant and also at the drive-up window. The Culver's is located at 151 Carmichael Road.
If you would like to schedule a group for a fishing trip or excursion, visit the Let's Go Fishing website. For any questions or assistance, email: lgfscvc@gmail.com
Donations can be made through the website or sent to: LGF St. Croix Valley Chapter c/o Bayport Marina, 200 5th Avenue South Bayport, Minnesota 55003
