For those of us who would like to see the climate crisis addressed, last week was historic. On Friday, Aug. 12, the U.S. Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This is the largest piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. It will impact taxes, health care and how we transition to clean energy.
The $369 billion climate and energy portion of the IRA includes a plan to cut U.S. CO2 emissions by 40% below 2005 levels by 2030. This is a big step with much more needed to reach the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) goals.
The act is fully funded by closing tax loopholes. For more information, read analyses from two independent research organizations: Rhodium Group and the REPEAT Project.
Earlier the same week, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Wisconsin voters set the stage for the November elections.
Every eligible voter in Wisconsin will impact the November outcome. If you vote, your voice will be heard. If you don’t vote, you leave your choice to others.
On climate issues alone, huge challenges lie ahead. The IRA creates choice for voters since candidates will be weighing in on the IRA. As voters, we have an obligation to educate ourselves on where the candidates stand before we vote.
Call their offices and tell them you are a voter. Ask specific questions. Read their positions on the issues. Do they suggest a path toward clean energy or business as usual? Do they want to see Wisconsin lead in the transition, ignore the transition or actively oppose the transition to clean energy?
Please consider your choices wisely, then vote. Ballot, candidate and voting information is available at myvote.wi.gov.
