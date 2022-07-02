It’s come to my attention that the old fire station, across from City Hall, has been dismissed for destruction, to be replaced by a parking lot or structure. My understanding is that it was voted on by the City Council within the last few weeks. I asked three council members about the decision. Two responded.
Two basic justifications:
Nobody wanted it. (Which begs the question, was there any indication it was for sale or threatened?)
There is asbestos in the building. (I believe that solutions can, and are commonly found for that issue as well.)
Community members have tried and hoped to start a Citizens Advisory Council to assist the six council members (and handful of city employees) in making decisions like these. We ask a lot of our council members and city employees to expect that they do all the research, outreach and community engagement to be able to make truly informed decisions on all of the issues in front of them.
It is a herculean task for a small group.
This is a perfect example of where a creative, invested group of engaged citizens, perhaps even appointed by the council members and mayor, could explore and exhaust options, especially for a property such as this.
Many citizens would love to see a thorough exploration of this, before we take the drastic step of demolishing it. Too many historic buildings have suffered a similar fate, only to have communities look back with regret. Once it’s done, it’s done.
