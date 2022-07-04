After the first several hearings from the Jan. 6 Select Committee I am even more fearful than before that the lights are growing dim and in danger of going out on what President Ronald Regan once described as our shining city on the hill.
Hearing former Trump conservative allies describe the disgraceful actions to block the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the results of a free and fair election was chilling. It was a planned coup that barely failed. To me, it meets the definition of treason, the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to overthrow the government.
The testimony of Judge J. Michael Luttig stands out because he is a leading conservative thinker, a giant in Republican legal circles, who worked in the Reagan Administration and was appointed by President George H. W. Bush to a federal judgeship.
Judge Luttig examined the ongoing danger to democracy and blamed former President Trump, his enablers and the entire Republican Party that embraces the Big Lie and continues to plan to overturn any election in which voters choose a Democrat.
Luttig further stated on National Public Radio: “The former president and his party are today a clear and present danger for American democracy.”
I understand no one who disagrees with the above will change their mind by reading this letter. But to all the others, the greatest danger at this time is not the Trump cult but the complacency of good people (who feel that they are too busy to fight back or that someone else will do it for them) who stand by and do nothing in the face of a clear and present danger to our democracy, our freedoms, and our very way of life.
Wake up. Do something.
Volunteer your time or donate some money to the Democratic Party, Indivisible, or some other organization fighting to save our democracy. Then vote out the Republicans at both the national and state level. Otherwise, the light will go out and you, your children, and grandchildren will live in darkness under an authoritarian pro-Putin Republican Party.
Your choice.
