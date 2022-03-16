Library RTSA

Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:

Hudson

Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson. 

Saturday, March 19

Tween/Teen Sweets Night, 6 p.m.

Monday, March 21

Just Craftin’ Around: terrariums, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22

Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Wednesday, March 23

Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.

Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.

Thursday, March 24

Why Read Poetry: with poet Lee Kisling, 6:30 p.m.

River Falls

River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls. 

Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/

Monday, March 21

Intro to Mindfulness, 6:30 p.m., registration required, virtual option. 

Thursday, March 24

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., registration required. 

Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., registration required. 

Toddler Storytime, 3 p.m., registration required. 

Author Kate Moore, virtual, 6:30 p.m.

New Richmond

The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond. 

Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info. 

Friday, March 18

Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.

Monday, March 21

BabyTime, 10 a.m.

StoryWalk Stroll, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 24

Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.

Hammond 

Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond. 

Call 715-796-2281 or visit hmmondpubliclibrary.org.

Friday, March 18

Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.

Surprise Craft Time, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22

DIY: Decorative Wall Art with Popsicle Sticks, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23

Literature and Learning, 11 a.m. to noon, virtual option.

Fika/Coffee, 2-3 p.m.

Sign Language: Session I, 6 p.m.

Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual. 

Thursday, March 24

Literature and Learning, 10-11 a.m.

Author Visit: Leanne Lippincott, 6:30 p.m.

Roberts

Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts. 

For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit  robertspubliclibrary.org/

Friday, March 18

Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, March 21

Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Wednesday, March 23

Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Thursday, March 24

Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.

Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.

Somerset 

The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset. 

Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/

Monday, March 21

Christian Community Homes and Services, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, March 22

Christian Community Homes and Services, 9 a.m.

Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.

Wednesday, March 23

Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, March 24

St. Croix County CCS, 9:50 p.m.

Bridge Players, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

