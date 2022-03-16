Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Hudson
Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson.
Saturday, March 19
Tween/Teen Sweets Night, 6 p.m.
Monday, March 21
Just Craftin’ Around: terrariums, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22
Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Wednesday, March 23
Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.
Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.
Thursday, March 24
Why Read Poetry: with poet Lee Kisling, 6:30 p.m.
River Falls
River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls.
Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/.
Monday, March 21
Intro to Mindfulness, 6:30 p.m., registration required, virtual option.
Thursday, March 24
Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., registration required.
Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., registration required.
Toddler Storytime, 3 p.m., registration required.
Author Kate Moore, virtual, 6:30 p.m.
New Richmond
The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond.
Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info.
Friday, March 18
Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
Monday, March 21
BabyTime, 10 a.m.
StoryWalk Stroll, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
Hammond
Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond.
Call 715-796-2281 or visit hmmondpubliclibrary.org.
Friday, March 18
Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.
Surprise Craft Time, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22
DIY: Decorative Wall Art with Popsicle Sticks, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23
Literature and Learning, 11 a.m. to noon, virtual option.
Fika/Coffee, 2-3 p.m.
Sign Language: Session I, 6 p.m.
Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual.
Thursday, March 24
Literature and Learning, 10-11 a.m.
Author Visit: Leanne Lippincott, 6:30 p.m.
Roberts
Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts.
For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit robertspubliclibrary.org/.
Friday, March 18
Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Monday, March 21
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Wednesday, March 23
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Thursday, March 24
Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.
Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.
Somerset
The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset.
Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/.
Monday, March 21
Christian Community Homes and Services, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, March 22
Christian Community Homes and Services, 9 a.m.
Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.
Wednesday, March 23
Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
St. Croix County CCS, 9:50 p.m.
Bridge Players, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.