Hudson Area Public Library Director Shelley Tougas presented to the Hudson Common Council a brief, but informational history at its Monday meeting. She discussed what has been happening with the library, its funding and municipal partners.
Tougas provided the board with three words to keep in mind and help guide their decisions moving forward, as she knows everyone will have a different idea about what may be the best funding model.
Sufficient. Stable. Sustainable.
Without sufficient, stable and sustainable financial action, the library is facing a decision to cut hours, possibly closing both Mondays and Fridays in 2023.
“We’ve been trying to find a solution for a long time,” Mayor Rich O’Connor said. “There are a lot of people who are trying to make this work right now.”
Since Aug. 1, all three of the city of Hudson’s municipal partners have voted to withdraw from the joint library. That includes the town of St. Joseph, Town of Hudson and village of North Hudson.
Tougas told the council she wished she had more to say on the impact of the withdrawals; however, at this point, she is not sure what that is. She, along with others, is waiting to hear concrete responses from agencies like the Wisconsin Department of Revenue on transferring levy capacities that could make or break a sustainable future of funding.
The library, which serves 30,500 residents in area communities, or a third of St. Croix County, is on track to become the city of Hudson’s municipal library as of January 2024.
The library has been able to recover some of its loss in revenue since 2012, when it began to be shorted $415,000 annually, but not in a significant enough manner. If it were to continue in the financial state it is in, its doors will be closing more and more often.
No action was taken at the meeting, but the council did convene in closed session to consult on the issue.
Prospect Park overlook
The Park Board met and approved a quote of almost $27,500 for a decorative walkway and pad at the Prospect Park overlook.
The Park Board’s approval was followed by the go-ahead from council Monday night.
The walkway would be 7 feet wide with a 1-foot brick border stamped on each side. The diameter of the circle, between the existing swing and bench, would be 20 feet. A compass is included in the center of the circular design.
“The goal of the Park Board is to make this a destination area to host weddings and create an already picturesque area even better,” the memorandum sent to council stated.
$30,000 was budgeted in the Capital Improvement Program for this project.
