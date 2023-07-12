It is New Richmond’s own version of The Voice and if you missed it, you have one more chance to show off your pipes on Aug. 2.
As part of Friday Memorial Library’s literacy programming, the library contracted with DJ Jack Eastman and his company, Kar Jackers Entertainment. to provide the music for a karaoke program designed to build kids’ confidence and allow them to share their love of music all in the name of promoting children’s literacy.
According to Youth Services Librarian Julie Irwin, the program attracted 18 singers to its first stage last fall but has grown in popularity every event since then including 89 singers during the June installment.
“This summer we changed the name to Summer Karaoke (previously Kids Karaoke) hoping that other ages would join in, not just kids, and that it could become an opportunity for all family members,” Irwin said.
Last Wednesday, in the middle of the July Fourth vacation week, the older potential performers admittedly seemed a little stage shy, but the younger talents were plenty eager to take the mic and more than made up for their elders' reluctance to sing.
DJ Jack had an enviable task trying to locate the wide variety of the songs requested by the young performers given the multitude of channels from which they drew their inspiration but did an amazing job.
Claire Olien’s rendition of Parry Gripp’s song “Raining Tacos” stole the show followed closely by Cameron Dionisopoulos singing what may have been a request by someone with considerably more years listening to the radio, “7 Years.”
Given the rebranding effort, here is hoping the Aug. 2 stage theme, Songs from trendsetting K-pop bands, attracts a ton of rocking family performances in support of literacy and fun in Glover Park.
