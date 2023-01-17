Somerset Public Library is seeking comments through an online survey on library services. Results will inform future priorities and investments with the ultimate goal of improving library services to the Somerset community.
“We want to hear from our frequent library users and those that have never been to the library,” Library Director Kristina Kelley-Johnson said. "We can only address needs we're aware of, so we want to hear from a wide variety of residents about what they do and don't like about the library."
Along with survey results, the library will gather feedback from focus groups, community data and library statistics. Community members are invited to participate in a community discussion about library services at the library Monday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 p.m.
Once complete, the strategic plan will be published and posted at somersetlibrary.org.
The survey is available online through Feb. 28 at somersetlibrary.org and takes about five minutes to complete. Paper copies are available at the library.
Questions about the survey or the strategic planning process can be directed to Library Director Kristina Kelley-Johnson at kristina@somersetlibrary.org or at (715) 247-1241.
