The city of Hudson Common Council unanimously voted to approve the proposed update to the Library Board Ordinance on Monday, June 19.
After the town of St. Joseph, the village of North Hudson and the town of Hudson pulled out of the Hudson Area Joint Library, changes needed to be made to the makeup of the board as it shifts to a municipal library in 2024.
At the first reading at the June 5 meeting, the council debated the appointment schedule, representation from the council, the name of the library, the number of board members and the eligibility of those outside of the city of Hudson.
The second reading was the formal presentation of the ordinance update with all of the approved edits, including the following:
Nine members will make up the new library board.
One library board member will be a representative of the Common Council.
Up to two members may be from the town of Troy, the village of North Hudson, the town of Hudson or town of St. Joseph.
After the expiration of the initial terms, future terms will begin in April along with the mayor’s other appointments.
The name will remain the Hudson Area Public Library.
Although the structure of the library board and its funding will change in January 2024, the accessibility of the library to those in surrounding communities will not.
At the June 5 meeting, Mayor Rich O’Connor felt the city should keep the library name and allow board members from outside of city limits because he does not want to give those community members “the sense of disenfranchisement.”
O’Connor also made his first appointments to the board, which were unanimously approved by the council.
The mayor appointed himself to represent the city of Hudson Common Council and one nonresident, current board member Barbara Peterson.
The other seven appointees are from the city of Hudson:
Paul Berning (current board president).
Bryan Wells (current board member).
Gerry Klecker.
Sammi Dittloff.
Chad Wiertzema.
Bill Fehrenbach.
Camera in Lakefront Park
Public works director Michael Mroz’s request for an additional traffic camera in Lakefront Park was approved by the council in the consent agenda.
Along with illegal dumping in the dumpsters, Mroz said that vandalism in the park has been occurring more frequently over the last month, specifically at the beach house and the bandshell.
“The vandalism has gotten so bad that there was a stretch of 5 straight days of graffiti,” Mroz said in a report to the council.
The camera costs $8,636 according to a quote from Mobile Pro Systems, the same company the Hudson Police Department used last summer. It will be incorporated into the same monitoring software and maintenance agreement currently in place.
“The camera will help city staff and the police department identify the perpetrators and deter vandalism in the future,” Mroz said.
Vine Street reconstruction project
After the Public Works Committee’s approval of the project, the Common Council approved the reallocation of funds from the 2024 Capital Improvement Project to reconstruct Vine Street from the east side of Diamond Drive to Wisconsin Street.
Vine Street is one of the most trafficked streets in Hudson with an average daily traffic of over 6,500 vehicles. Due to the road degradation and pedestrian safety concerns at Diamond Drive, the request for reallocation was made.
The council approved reallocating $1.25 million from the reconstruction of Wisconsin Street and Commercial Street and the maintenance of trails, streets, sidewalks, curbs and gutters
Estimates for the Vine Street project are currently at about $1.4 million which includes construction, design and engineering.
Third Street hill retaining wall redesign
Due to soil conditions, half of the retaining wall on the Third Street hill unexpectedly had to be redesigned as the city continues its Third Street hill reconstruction project. The council voted to approve the change order as part of the consent agenda.
City staff worked with contractors to determine a price for the retaining wall redesign.
The new change order totaled $126,556.08, bringing the total cost of the overall project to about $1.48 million.
Initially, the final completion date was listed as Sept. 1. After multiple change orders, the project is set to be completed by Sept. 22.
The substantial completion date — when regular use is presumed to become accessible again — is set for Aug. 18.
