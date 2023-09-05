Lieutenant Wisconsin state Governor Sara Rodriguez visited the Phipps Center for the Arts on Aug. 29 as part of the Evers’ 2023-25 budget investments into the state’s tourism industry.
The budget provides over $34 million over the biennium to greatly improve Wisconsin’s cultural, business and recreational atmosphere.
In 2021, the Phipps received $200,000 in federal funds from the event venue assistance grant program to support the venue amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rodriguez toured the center with the guidance of Tom Dahle, a member of the Phipps Board of Directors and founder of the Festival Chorus.
Rodriguez also had company from the center’s Executive Director, Ben Thietje, President, Monica Weekes, Vice President, M.D. Paul McGinnis and recently hired Arts Engagement Director, Lee Ann Pomplas.
Rodriguez learned about the center’s black box theater, scene shop, art galleries and the ins and outs of how the Phipp’s keeps its doors open.
“Is there anything that we can do to help you out?” she asked the group.
The overall consensus replied with a simple request of “Keep supporting the arts. They are key for this community.”
Rodriguez plans to visit different areas throughout Wisconsin before returning to her Madison office.
