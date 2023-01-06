For the 2022 holiday season, the Hudson Lions sponsored the Christmas Love Basket Holiday Meal project in conjunction with Alissa Miller, elementary school social worker in the Hudson School District.
To locate families in need of a holiday meal, Miller distributed the Lions Club holiday meal information to kindergarten through 12th grade families in the Hudson School District. She received responses from 20 families that they were interested in receiving the meal.
The meals consisted of ham, pie, dinner rolls, carrots, apples, potatoes, onions, canned vegetables, milk, cereal, pasta, gravy, peanut butter, apple sauce and spaghetti sauce.
River Falls Community Food Pantry donated much of the nonperishable food.
The St. Croix Food Pantry in Hudson donated the produce. RJ’s Meats donated the rolls and other bread items and Thrivent donated gift cards for $500 which were used to purchase some of the items including some baked cookies.
