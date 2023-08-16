Melissa Meyer, freelance writer and owner of Bets and Ben Creative, contributed two chapters to the recently released book, “Life in the Estrogen-Free Zone: Humor and Heartfelt Wisdom from Boy Moms” by Michelle Rayburn.
It all started last spring when Meyer was tagged in a Facebook post asking mothers of sons to write down their wisdom for Rayburn’s upcoming book.
Meyer struggled to finalize her ideas, but eventually submitted her two essays three days before submissions closed.
Her work was then selected by Rayburn, and the two went about the editing process.
On July 26, the book was released for every parent to read, laugh and relate.
The book includes 18 Christian authors who share their insights on being a mother to sons. The different chapters share stories on the waves of parenthood.
Meyer's first chapter in the book, “Building Faith–From What-Ifs to What Is,” describes the maternal hardships she went through following a sledding incident with her young son.
“My faith is honest,” Meyer said. “I want to share the good and the ugly.”
Following the incident, Meyer experienced a slew of mental anguish. Asking herself questions of “How did I allow this to happen?” or making statements of “It was my job to watch and I failed.”
With this experience, Meyer found solace in her religion and understanding that parents can, and will, make mistakes.
Meyer wants to embody what it looks like to live a faith-based life for her children. Apologies and accountability for children and parents alike are positive steps forward in the right direction.
“A lot of emotion went into this,” she said. “I cried when I wrote it, and I cried again when I read it [in the published copy].”
In her second chapter, “I’m Raising a Boy and Have Oodles of Questions!,” Meyer incorporates humor to express her uncertainties about being a parent.
“I am not in control, but I put my faith in the Lord that is,” she said.
While Meyer may not have all the answers to her questions, she commits herself to finding those answers within her household and meeting her children’s needs as best she can.
“There is no one way to parent, it varies so much,” she said.
Parenting can be divisive, especially when considering the role of social media, and it can be full of judgment and comparisons, Meyer explained.
“This book is linking arms to show the warts of parenting,” she said. “We’re all trying to figure it out.”
Parenting isn’t perfect. It brings on differing challenges for all children of all ages — and that’s okay.
The work of Meyer, Rayburn and the other authors all show parenting is easier together and with their faith to fall back on.
The book is available for purchase at online retailers like Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million.
