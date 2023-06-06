Two college students, Blake Buchholz and Alex Ewig, have returned to Hudson for their second season into their first entrepreneurial venture. After a successful 30-day trial last summer, St. Croix Snack Shack is back open for business on June 10.
The grand opening event begins at 5 p.m., featuring $1 snow cones and assorted lawn games to celebrate. The two are hopeful for a great summer and are looking to build upon their accomplishments from last year.
“Last summer was really just to get the groundwork laid down and figure out some of the logistics, so we could have something to build off this summer,” Buchholz said.
After putting forth a proposal for a coffee cart last year, the Hudson Parks Board gave them the idea to open up a snack shack out of the beach house by Lakefront Park Beach.
Cleaning up the space and completing the necessary preparations were hard work, but they were eventually able to open their first business venture. Both students spoke fondly of their experience as well.
Out of the old beach house, they sold snow cones, assorted retail products and river sticks – their very own creation consisting of a triangular waffle with various toppings on a stick. Their beach-facing service window also gave them a perfect view of the sunset reflecting off the river before they closed.
Last summer, they remained open and operating for 30 days before entering a new adventure: college.
Both 2022 Hudson High School graduates, Buchholz studies communications and narrative studies at University of Southern California, and Ewig studies finance and business analytics at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
In high school, both were heavily involved in extracurricular activities like DECA, a program that trains future entrepreneurs and leaders in management, marketing and finance, and they continued to be involved students in college.
Buchholz was the treasurer of USC’s chapter of Public Relations Student Society of America. Ewig is the content director of Investment Club and is involved in Sales Club and Entrepreneur Club. He also founded the Positive Impact Society, an effective altruism club.
After a year away at college, the duo plans to apply what they have learned to the St. Croix Snack Shack this summer and make a number of changes.
First, they are looking to provide greater service to the community. With a permit to service all of Lakefront Park, they plan to utilize a newly purchased push cart to sell freezer goods up and down the dike.
Second, they are seeking to be a part of more community events. Using the push cart, they can have a presence at concerts more easily.
They had the opportunity to partner with Bethel Lutheran Church for their fun run and are hoping to cater other events as well.
The goal is to “get people active down in Lakefront Park, and then they can treat themselves after,” Buchholz said.
Third, they are in the process of hiring employees. Buchholz and Ewig are aiming to practice their leadership skills and teach their young employees about business.
Finally, their slogan is “snack local,” and they are trying to live up to it this summer. Buchholz and Ewig are adding more menu items, including hot dogs, and are looking at local businesses to partner with as well.
St. Croix Snack Shack is in the final stages of preparation for its grand opening and its other big plans.
Buchholz and Ewig are hard at work preparing the space by giving it a makeover – from a new Hudson Raiders themed paint job to doors featuring their logo.
Emma Hatch, another Hudson class of 2022 alumni, is managing their social media and helping with graphic design, readying the pages for future updates.
After a successful 30 days last summer, St. Croix Snack Shack plans to be open daily from noon to 9 p.m. for the summer – from June 10 until the end of August. Months of planning and preparation work are coming together soon at the beach house in Lakefront Park.
Further updates and information can be found on their Instagram and Facebook pages @st.croixsnackshack.
