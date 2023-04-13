Laura Scott, infant massage instructor at Hudson Hospital & Clinic, was recovering from COVID-19. She was tired, but needed something to draw her out of bed.
“I wanted to challenge myself,” she said. “I was tired of being tired.”
She took to Youtube to learn to paint.
Her watercolor works became therapy, painting her feelings.
As she stroked her brush across the paper with her headphones on, Scott would process her thoughts and work through her emotions.
A collection of Scott’s work hangs at the Hudson Hospital & Clinic.
A pair of flowers, which evoke a gentle feeling, are to be placed in the hospital nursery.
Scott is one of the many employee artists with work displayed at the hospital.
As you round the winding halls you’re surrounded by art.
From the fountain at the entrance, to the planters on the staircases, to the art in the lobbies and the pictures hanging in clinic rooms, there are unique, warm and inviting works created by local artists around almost every bend.
When the hospital was built in 2003, it wasn’t created to serve just the basic needs of medical care. The design goes one step further, creating hallways that eb and flow like the St. Croix River. Each space is intentional.
“It’s really just part of the fabric here,” Tessa Boury, director of the Hudson Hospital Foundation, said about the artfulness of the hospital.
Some pieces by employees like Scott are on loan and rotated quarterly.
Displayed works change, keeping things new, fresh and eye-catching, both for patients and staff.
Some of Scott’s work, however, has been purchased by the Hudson Hospital Foundation and will permanently remain on display.
In the last 12 months, Boury estimates that the foundation has purchased 16 pieces from artists.
Much of the employee art can be found in the north wing of the hospital, including paintings, sculptures and woodworkings. One little, metal bird sculpture sits on a pedestal and was handcrafted by CFO of the HealthPartners Valley hospitals, Doug Johnson.
There is another wooden sculpture by another artist that was crafted out of an old tree that was cut down on the hospital property.
“I think there’s a lot of really creative people here,” Boury said.
Each work has a unique story and an impactful set of hands behind it.
Some of the pieces will remain as artists have donated them to keep the hospital spruce and cheery.
In addition to displaying employee works, there are other local artist pieces to be found.
One of the first floor hallways is lined with bright, dancing pieces by Jeanette Richards. Her paintings bring light to gloomy days and jump off of otherwise boring walls.
These works, again, are loaned, donated or purchased.
And the collection is always growing and changing.
All of these works are part of the Healing Arts Program at the Hudson Hospital & Clinic, funded through the Hudson Hospital Foundation.
In the past, the foundation has partnered with the Phipps Center for the Arts. They contracted with the organization to have a funded position at the hospital who helped organize the rotating art.
“With the pandemic, we had to pause that program due to its costs,” Boury said. “Due to continuing funding needs, that role is still on pause. However, a Healing Arts Committee of volunteer colleagues, community members and board members has formed to undertake the work. Now, our rotating art program can expand to include employee art and continue to operate into the future.”
The Healing Arts Committee is beginning to grow back the art collection and displays at the hospital. With so many centers and hallways, they take it piece by piece, step by step.
Artists interested in sharing their work should contact the Hudson Hospital Foundation.
Music therapy
Though the Healing Arts Program has lots of visuals to take in, a significant part of it is sensory.
There are gardens, a labyrinth, aroma therapy and music therapy.
Music therapy has been reinstated as part of the health care offerings at the hospital and clinic.
Led by board certified music therapist Becky Pansch, magic has been happening inside the walls of HealthParnters in Hudson.
For people who struggle with dementia, music therapy has shown to bring back memories.
People who haven’t sung in years, may hum tunes to their favorite songs.
People who struggle to remember what day it is, might recall how they heard a neighbor sing a song when they were a child.
For the family of these patients, these moments can be priceless.
Pansch knows that.
If she doesn’t know a song that is a patient's favorite, she’ll go and learn it, Boury said.
It was recently that the foundation decided that their patients deserved this type of health care, reinstating the music therapy program.
Currently, Pansch works about 10 hours a week, but the foundation is fundraising to hopefully up that to 15 hours.
To showcase the Healing Arts offerings and encourage givers and community members, the foundation hosted an event.
In addition to presentations on the Healing Arts Program, Pansch led the group in a sing-along.
You don’t have to be a memory care patient to benefit from music therapy.
There might not be anything more uniting and inviting than music.
Everyone gleefully joined in the merriment.
