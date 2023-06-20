Over two months later, communities are sharing updates about ongoing cleanup efforts from the April 1 storm.
At the city of Hudson Public Works Committee meeting on June 7, public works director Michael Mroz said they are “wrapping up” the storm cleanup. The total cost amounted to about $233,588.
The prior week, Mroz submitted the Wisconsin Disaster Fund grant application – a state reimbursement program to help local governments recoup costs from emergent incidents – to cover staff wages, equipment and contracted work.
The fund pays 70% of covered costs, leaving the city with 30%. If approved, the state would reimburse the city by about $163,511.
Mroz said that his tree service budget is essentially gone.
“Anything that isn’t an emergency is going to have to wait until 2024,” Mroz said.
The department has about 200 stumps to grind after the cleanup, a process that will be completed internally.
At the June 6 North Hudson Village Board meeting, village administrator Melissa Luedke said the storm cleanup is still ongoing.
Although Luedke said the contractor planned to start grinding that same week, the grinding had not commenced as of June 14. The village hopes Sommers Landing Park is cleared the week of June 19. Once started, it will take about a day and a half to complete.
North Hudson police chief Mark Richert, who is also the Emergency Management Director, tallied up the costs for the cleanup already completed as well.
The total amount is $165,535.60. With Wisconsin Disaster Fund approval, the state would cover about $115,874.92.
Richert clarified, however, that these amounts account for the time of employees and the use of equipment, making the total cost appear larger. Adjusting to just include contract work, about $14,726 will come from the village.
“I think it was well worth the dollars that were spent to try to make sure that the community stayed safe and beautiful,” Richert said.
According to public works manager Erica Ellefson, the city of River Falls did not keep count of the costs of the storm. Taking into account staff time, power line repair, grinding and tree removal, she estimates the cost to be about $20,000.
Ellefson added that many of the trees removed were ash trees that the city already planned to remove in the next five years.
The city of New Richmond experienced little damage to buildings and trees, meaning minimal disruption and cost.
“Fortunately, the City of New Richmond did not experience power outages or any significant damage during the April 1 snowstorm,” city administrator Noah Wiedenfeld said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.