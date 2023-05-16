I started as a reporting intern for the Hudson Star-Observer this week.
From May 15 until the end of August, I will cover Hudson, River Falls and the surrounding area. As a Hudson High School alum, I am looking forward to serving the community where I grew up.
I graduated from Hudson High School in June 2022. Now, I am a rising sophomore at the University of Minnesota, studying journalism and management.
What inspired you to study journalism?
At Hudson High School, I took almost every social science class that was offered. I was enamored by history and how we would analyze the cultural water that we are all swimming through. To me, journalism feels like a natural through line to my journey through the social sciences thus far. I have always loved learning, and being able to play a role in the gathering of important information excites me.
What is one of your favorite parts of Hudson?
Returning from my time in the Twin Cities, I realized how much I value being surrounded by nature while still experiencing the action of a smaller city. Upon my return, the sirens and traffic of a bustling metropolis were replaced by chirping birds and swaying trees. I love few things more than the peace I feel when I am on the river, laying in the grass or in a hammock in Lakefront Park.
What are some of your hobbies?
In the last few years, I have fallen in love with running, biking, walking my dogs and any other outdoor activities that keep me active. In particular, I enjoy playing Ultimate Frisbee and tossing around a Frisbee in the backyard. I find that these hobbies give me room to breathe – a space to relax outside of school or work.
What an articulate, bright young man. The Observer is fortunate to have such a talented intern. Good luck, Caleb!
