The Hudson Lions Club sponsored the International Peace Poster contest again this year, with special help from coordinating member Nicole Munro. The contest is an opportunity for our club to work with youth in our community to promote peace, tolerance and international understanding.
This year's theme was "Lead with Compassion" with four sixth grade students from Hudson Middle School participating.
Zoe Panske’s winning poster will move on to the district level for further judging, potentially continuing on to state and international judging as well. These contests will be judged throughout December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.