Joint efforts by the Wisconsin State Patrol, La Crosse Police Department, Hudson Police Department and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office led to the conviction of a repeat methamphetamine dealer.
The investigation recovered over 500 grams of methamphetamine and $72,000 in cash. Juventino Lara Plancarte pleaded guilty to the possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on March 14, 2023. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
According to a press release issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice on June 6, Plancarte recently served a 12-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Idaho before being deported to Mexico in December 2019. He illegally crossed the border to continue drug activities in the Midwest, including Minnesota and Wisconsin.
On Jan. 20, 2022, a La Crosse police officer pulled over a vehicle on account of suspicious activity. Three men, including Plancarte, sat in the vehicle as a drug-detecting K-9 alerted the officer to the possible presence of illegal substances.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a backpack with almost 11 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk. Plancarte later admitted the drugs were his and that he intended to sell them in the La Crosse area.
Investigators with Hudson Police Department and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office searched the men’s Hudson home wherein they found 300 additional grams of methamphetamine and $72,000 in cash. According to investigators, there was evidence that, at an earlier date, there was more methamphetamine in the home.
Hudson Police Department Detective Ryan Bleskey, a member of the St. Croix Valley Drug Task Force, said investigators received information that indicated 112 pounds of methamphetamine were delivered by a semi-truck to the Hudson area from Mexico.
The other two men had no prior convictions, but prosecutors in St. Croix and La Crosse counties allege they helped drive Plancarte so he could make deliveries. They were prosecuted in St. Croix and La Crosse counties.
Factors including his swift, illegal return to the United States and continuance of crimes he had already been convicted of, led to the judge’s decision to issue the 15-year sentence.
Any cash seized will be retained by the police due to its connection to drug-related crimes. After his 15-year sentence, Plancarte will also be subject to a five-year period of supervised release.
“A drug case is never closed,” Bleskey said.
While Plancarte was convicted, the drug task force often deals in networks or cartel activities depending on the case. One investigation can open up more leads to be investigated even if the original suspect is arrested.
“I don’t think people realize how close it is to us and how it’s all around us all the time,” Bleskey said.
