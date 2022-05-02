Hudson
Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org. 700 First St., Hudson.
Tuesdays
Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Wednesdays
Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.
Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.
River Falls
River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls.
Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/.
Monday, May 2
Intro to Mindfulness, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register online.
Tuesday, May 3
Grades 4-5 book group, 4-5 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Little Learners, 9:45 p.m., registration required.
New Richmond
The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond.
Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info.
Monday, May 2
Woven Together: a collaborative weaving class, 2-5 p.m.
Library board meeting, 6-7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Babytime, 10-10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Job Center of Wisconsin, 10 a.m. to noon.
Thursday, May 5
Little Learners Storytime, 10-11 a.m.
Read Local: Indie Author Showcase, 3-6 p.m.
Hammond
Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond.
Call 715-796-2281 or visit hammondpubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 3
Self-care, 1-2 p.m.
Self-care, 3-4 p.m., virtual.
Self-care, 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Paper Art Club, 4-6 p.m.
DIY: Burlap Flowers, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Fika/Coffee, 1:30-3 p.m.
Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual.
Thursday, May 5
Coloring puzzle, 6:30-8 p.m.
Roberts
Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts.
For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit robertspubliclibrary.org/.
Tuesday, May 3
Friends of the Library meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Thursday, May 5
Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.
Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.
Somerset
The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset.
Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/.
Tuesday, May 3
Storytime, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Meeting of the Library board of trustees, 6-8 p.m.
Girl Scouts, 6-7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Vintage Charm Program
Bridge Players, 1 p.m.
