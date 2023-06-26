Throughout the summer, plein air painters will be capturing moments in the Hudson community in real-time. Their snapshots will be available for public viewing at Seasons Gallery from July 7 to Aug. 27.
Seasons Gallery is once again hosting its annual Plein Air Hudson competition this summer. From historic buildings to ephemeral landscapes, artists will be painting the city outdoors on their own canvas, through their own lens and with their own technique.
“It is a fascinating snapshot in time that these artists are able to capture, and it helps us to see our community and the beauty of our community through a different lens,” gallery director Rachel Renner and gallery owner Angel MacMenamin said.
This is the second year that the competition has been hosted since the gallery changed management. Renner, MacMenamin and the rest of the team have been hard at work to bring this competition back for the community.
Last year, Naomi Tiry Salgado won “Best in Show” with her piece “Where Silas Sleeps.” Referring to an old story of a riverman who was buried atop Prospect Park, the piece is a unique snapshot of both the history and beautiful environment of Hudson.
Despite her passion for the art form, Salgado stumbled onto it by accident.
Before plein air, Salgado used to teach art at Trinity Academy in Hudson. After watching her students paint for years, she decided that she wanted to make more time for painting.
While Salgado was painting Hudson City Hall, a passerby noticed. She told Salgado she was painting plein air — a term Salgado had not heard of before.
As she became more invested, Salgado stopped teaching and opened her own painting business to dedicate more time and attention to her art. Now, she participates in art fairs and plein air competitions in various locations – from Wisconsin to Missouri.
In her experience, competitions usually place a tighter time constraint on the artists, but Plein Air Hudson is a little different.
Painters begin in April, entering their pieces by the end of June. An exhibit will be held at Seasons Gallery from July 7 to Aug. 27 where paintings will be on display and available for purchase. The kickoff for the exhibit will be held at 5 p.m. on July 7.
“We are excited for the creative energy that the artists bring to the gallery and around town,” Renner and MacMenamin said.
This year, Salgado is looking to capture more powerful moments through the magic of plein air.
After a warm-up competition in Missouri this year, she was ready to haul her portable plein air studio across Hudson and get painting. But plein air is not without its challenges.
On Friday, May 26, Salgado was painting a stretch of storefronts, including Knoke’s and Rose & Lavender. Even as she stood there painting, the lighting changed, forcing her to pack up and finish later.
“You really only have a two to three-hour window of light,” Salgado said.
Between different locations, sunburns, bugs, shifting lighting and all the gear, Salgado describes plein air as “ultimate painting.”
Salgado shared that she also enjoys letting the scene determine the style rather than forcing a certain style onto the scene.
Days earlier, she worked on a piece currently titled “Between the Mounds.” It depicts the view of the marina and St. Croix River from Birkmose Park in sight size — a technique where the scene is painted one-to-one with what the artist is seeing. In this painting, she decided to emphasize the burial mounds and the distant glow of Minnesota.
On Aug. 12, there will be live painting events at Lakefront Park and downtown Hudson, ensuring the public has the opportunity to see this process in action.
As the exhibit comes to a close, an award ceremony will be held to celebrate the creative contributions of the artists on Aug. 14.
More information can be found at seasons-gallery.com.
