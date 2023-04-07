El Kost is not living an ordinary, 14-year-old life.

While their peers are getting off the school bus, grabbing a snack and walking to a friend's house, Kost, a Hudson resident, is hitching a ride with one of their parents to Minneapolis.

Tuesday through Friday, 4:30-9:30 p.m., and weekends, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Kost spends time at the Children’s Theatre Company. It’s a full-time job, spending hours of rehearsals filled with dancing, singing, getting to know other cast members and following director’s notes. All to be followed with weeks of shows.

This season, the show is “An American Tail the Musical.”

If you go to 'An American Tail the Musical' What: “An American Tail the Musical.” When: April 25 through June 18. Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. South, Minneapolis. Cost: Tickets start at $15. Tickets: childrenstheatre.org/whats-on/an-american-tail-22-23/

Kost joined the theater community three years ago, trying their luck at “Shrek the Musical” with Ashland Productions in Maplewood, Minnesota.

A few castings after that included “Mary Poppins, Jr.” and “Urinetown.”

Though only a few years into their acting career, Kost is not new to theater admiration.

They have been seeing Children’s Theatre Company shows since they were little and enjoying the theater scenes in the Hudson area.

Their family would pop across the border and enjoy an afternoon or evening in the audience, watching “Whoville” come to life in a Children’s Theatre Company production of Dr. Suess’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Now, Kost can say they’ve seen it from behind the curtain.

Back in the fall, Kost participated in an open call for “An American Tail the Musical.” They were cast in the show as part of the ensemble, but were also asked if they had interest in auditioning for “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

“It was surreal,” Kost said. “Seeing the show from the stage point of view.”

Rehearsals started in October for “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and the show ran through early January.

The life of a professional actor is much different than a community actor, Kost quickly found out.

The pace and efficiency is different. It’s faster, with just one month of rehearsal paired with weeks, sometimes months worth of shows.

Kost was in 82 performances of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” often doing the show multiple times a day.

But they never got sick of the show.

“You have to remember that it’s a new show for the people in the audience, and even though you’ve done it 82 times, it still has to be new for the audience,” Kost said.

Plus, no show is really the same.

Kost recounted one time where there were seven cast members out with COVID-19, so additional people had to be called in to fill the cast out. Some of the cast had to fill in various roles that understudies were pulled out of. There were new backstage crew members. It was hectic, but made for some good memories. And of course, the show must go on.

Some days, the Children’s Theatre Company brought in school groups for viewings. These moments really stood out to them.

Kost is currently in eighth grade. In order to pursue their theatrical dreams, they had to reconfigure their education. Now, Kost is part of River Falls eSchool, working on class projects in the greenroom during intermission or between shows. They are never alone in this. Since much of the cast is young people, many of them worked on homework together during the productions of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

“You’d go backstage as soon as intermission hit,” Kost said. “You’d take off the clown pants, and then there would be people in the dressing room just doing their homework in this Who makeup and wigs.”

By the end of the show, Kost said the cast becomes really close. How can you not when you spend 38 hours a week together in larger-than-life makeup, costume and performance?

'An American Tail the Musical' An army of cats forces young Fievel Mousekewitz and his family to escape from Russia by boat. When a storm at sea separates them, Fievel arrives alone in the vast city of New York. In this riveting new musical based on the beloved animated film, the steadfastly optimistic Fievel makes his way as a new immigrant, encountering friends and foes (including a few scene-stealing cockroaches). Despite everything stacked against him, Fievel clings to his dreams of a better life and reuniting with his family. Are they Somewhere Out There? Children’s Theatre Company

This next show, “An American Tail the Musical,” is filled with inclusivity and representation, Kost said.

Where the movie depicted a number of stereotypical immigrants, this rendition worked to eliminate those elements, said Kost. It’s reenvisioned.

Rehearsals for “An American Tail the Musical” began the third week of March. The show will open April 25 and run through June 18.

The show might only run into the beginning of the summer, but Kost has every intention of continuing their professional career in theater.