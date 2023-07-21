The Hudson Hospital Foundation awarded scholarships to five local students pursuing healthcare careers this year.
The foundation held a reception on July 18 for the students and their families, introducing them to the hospital, its leadership and its staff. In addition to the $2,000 scholarship award, students will be paired with a professional in their expressed area of interest as part of the mentor program.
“Healthcare is a really complicated profession… there are so many positions you can go into,” Hudson Hospital President Tom Borowski said.
The scholarship winners have aspirations in a number of different career paths.
RubyAnn Mitchell, a Hudson High School graduate, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She expressed interest in becoming a physician’s assistant in either obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics or surgery.
Carmen Lyon, a Hudson High School graduate, plans to attend Bemidji State University to study exercise science. She is interested in physical therapy.
Lauren Klein, a St. Croix Central High School graduate, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study biomedical engineering. Her goal is to become a pediatrician.
Jadyn Hartwig, a Hudson High School graduate, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to study biochemistry or molecular biology on a pre-med track.
Nicholas Hornung, a Hudson High School graduate, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and is interested in becoming a nurse or a physician’s assistant.
Borowski told the students to be proud of their accomplishments. The organization selected the winners based on a number of factors: academic achievements, activities and who they are as a person.
“We know that you are the future healthcare professionals,” Borowski said.
With eight hospitals and over 50 primary care clinics, Borowski said HealthPartners has a network that will allow students to be connected with professionals to discuss their area of interest, shadow staff and more.
Borowski encouraged the students to find what makes them happy. If their interests change, he said the hospital will be there for them. Hospitals are large and take a significant number of employees from a variety of fields to operate, including finance, administration, law and more.
“We hire those people too,” Borowski said.
Staff shared the journey of their careers — almost all included a variety of twists and turns to end up in the position they have now.
Abby Rolinger said her career as a physical therapist began with an interest in teaching math. Dr. Karen Moeller, vice president of medical affairs, said she was undecided for upward of three years before turning to medicine.
There are a lot of opportunities out there, but you have to work hard, Borowski said.
