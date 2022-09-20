Nearly 300 walkers from across western Wisconsin participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 17, at New Richmond High School.
The walk is anticipated to raise more than $90,000 to fund research and local services in St. Croix County, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 helpline, which is 800-272-3900.
David Grams, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin chapter, said in a press release, “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias. We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to raise awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”
The Walk was chaired by Cassandra Johnson, a behavioral health care manager with Bluestone Physician Services, and Kim Bauer, a social worker for the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 198,000 serving as caregivers. In St. Croix County alone, more than 1,200 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.
Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/westernwi. Mail-in donations should be directed to the regional mail-processing hub:
Alzheimer's Association
Attn: WTEA Western WI/New Richomnd, WI
7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100
Minneapolis, Minnesota 55439
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk, now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
