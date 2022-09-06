The loon rescued at Perch Lake in late July has lost its battle with lead poisoning.
A post on the St. Croix County Parks Facebook page reported that the loon being cared for by the Raptor Education Group in Antigo, Wisconsin, passed away from multiple organ failure likely due to effects of lead poisoning.
According to the post, “Its lead levels were the highest they have ever seen. After surgery, it seemed to be doing OK, even eating and vocalizing, but it slowly started regressing. An autopsy was performed, and they found that it had multiple organ failures, likely from the high lead content.”
Homestead Parklands, responsible for the original rescue of the loon, will be hosting a free youth fishing contest and lead tackle turn-in event at Perch Lake on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9-11 a.m. The event is open to children 5 to 12 years old.
In honor of the loon and to protect all wildlife, folks are encouraged to bring their lead tackle and turn it in to be disposed of properly in exchange for a $5 gift card from Fleet Farm (while supplies last).
The event is sponsored by Lund’s Fly Shop (River Falls), Fleet Farm (Hudson), and Friends of Perch Lake.
