Christian Community Home residents and staff were excited about celebrating Lorraine Keith’s 105th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
“Lorraine has celebrated several birthdays with us over the years but this one was by far her favorite,” said Shelly DeStasio with Christian Community Home.
Keith continues to enjoy playing bingo twice a week. Her favorite prize is popcorn. She enjoys the weekly happy hour where she teases that she enjoys drinking whiskey. (She’s never had a drop.)
“Lorraine lets us know each year that her favorite dessert for her birthday is not birthday cake; It's strawberry shortcake which she had on this day,” DeStasio said.
Keith told the group gathered for her party that her hint to living a long life was to do everything in moderation.
