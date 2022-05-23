On Saturday, May 21, Hudson Patrol Officers Kate Speidel and James Wildman were sent on a rescue mission: ten ducklings were stuck in a storm drain.
It wasn’t their first and it surely won’t be their last animal rescue.
Speidel received a call and Wildman offered his assistance, as the two have a history of working on animal calls like this.
They’ve rescued deer, turtles, tortoises, raccoons and even a runaway llama.
At Hanley Road and Namekagon Street, a gentleman observed a mama duck roaming an area where her ducklings had fallen into a storm drain.
“If you see a mama duck... circling the drain area, chances are her babies are down there,” Wildman said.
The ducklings are not in immediate danger in the storm drain, he continued, because they wash out to freshwater. Removing them from the drain, however, reunites them with their mother sooner.
Wildman crawled down into the storm drain to pass each of the ten ducklings up to Speidel, one by one.
To keep them warm before their mother returned to the area, Speidel placed them in her squad car, where one of the ducklings played a little game of hide and seek behind the seats.
Speidel and Wildman reunited all ten ducklings with their mom, no injuries inquired.
“It’s fun,” Speidel said about animal rescue calls like this one. “It breaks up some of the more difficult calls we get.”
The officers encourage residents to call the department with any animal rescue concerns. Officers will be able to determine the necessary course of action, especially when it comes to calling in reinforcements, like animal control or the raptor center.
Wildman posted the photos of Saturday's rescue on the Hudson Police Department Facebook. The community comments were heartwarming and most were similar to “Thank you HPD!” and “This makes my heart happy!”
“It’s rewarding,” Wildman said about the post's comments. “Because we don’t always get that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.