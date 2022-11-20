Hudson resident, volunteer and Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Lynn Wakefield was appointed to the Hudson Common Council by her peers to represent District 2 until a special election in April 2023.
When Bill Alms, previous District 2 representative, vacated the role anticipating a move to the East Coast, the remaining five council members opened applications for a replacement.
Only one applicant took the opportunity to represent her district. Wakefield was unanimously appointed on Nov. 7 at the regular council meeting.
As a new appointment, Wakefield will represent the district until the next scheduled election, in which she intends to run to continue her representation and complete Alms’ term. Whoever wins the seat in April for District 2 will have to run the following year, 2024, as Alms’ term will have run its course.
Seeking appointment
Wakefield bashfully admitted she watches City Council meetings on TV. Now, instead of having a seat at her living room couch, she’ll have a seat at the city hall table.
“I thought, you know, just try,” she said about applying for an appointment.
She has considered running for office previously, but the timing was never right. When she heard Alms might be leaving, that finally changed.
Wakefield works at U.S. Bank in Hudson after spending 30 years teaching, where she sat on many leadership committees and boards. She is comfortable with the process of decision making and her abilities as a leader.
Her expertise comes through many degrees.
Wakefield received a degree in sociology with a focus in juvenile development and gerontology from Baylor University, later receiving a degree in animal science, followed by a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
It is with this background and an apparent passion for aiding children in leading successful and fulfilling lives that Wakefield decided to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate, a volunteer opportunity in St. Croix County. The program operates to support minors whose guardians are making their way through the court system. These children may face displacement and uprooting, but the advocates offer a reliable adult presence throughout their time in the court, while also being their voice to the judge.
Advocates like Wakefield are assigned a family, and they meet with the children regularly, listening, talking, doing activities and being a solid presence in their lives.
Wakefield balances her community involvement with her personal-life passions. She raised her two children in Hudson, moving to the community in 1986. Now adults, one of them still lives in Hudson and owns the Subhouse.
She is a member of Midcurrent Church, enjoys cooking classes at Grand Fete and the performances and programs that happen at the bandshell at Lakefront Park.
Wakefield is an avid Minnesota Wild fan, holding season tickets and rarely missing a game. It’s a good thing Monday night games are far and few, as she will now be occupied twice a month at Common Council meetings.
Looking forward
Wakefield has every intention of running in the April 2023 election, barring any unforeseen circumstances. That election will determine who will carry out the year remaining in Alms’ term. The position will then be on the ballot the following year in April 2024.
In the meantime, Wakefield is looking forward to diving into the responsibilities of the position.
She plans on spending time being “a listener more than a talker” especially in those first few weeks.
Though she has confidence in her leadership abilities, this is her first position on a city council and knows there are lots of things to be learned.
Wakefield hopes to meet with department heads and hear from constituents about thoughts and expectations.
“I love to learn,” Wakefield said and she knows she’ll benefit from the wealth of knowledge on the council.
The city has done some admirable work in Wakefield's eyes, like installing the Golden Rule initiative, holding building growth to high standards downtown, while continuing to support the wide variety of programs and arts in the community.
She is a little nervous about getting started, but knows she has a lot to offer.
“Being new doesn’t mean you don’t have good ideas,” she said.
It’ll just be a matter of getting her footing, something she knows the current council members and city staff will be overwhelmingly helpful with.
Wakefield’s first official meeting as District 2 representative was Monday, Nov. 21.
