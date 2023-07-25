A major thunderstorm tore through Hudson on Monday afternoon, July 24. High winds, hail and rain hit the area just before 3 p.m.
Extensive damage was reported, including to a roof on an apartment building on Lemon Street.
As of Tuesday morning, power was still out for 1,500 residents in North Hudson, according to Xcel Energy.
The Star-Observer is gathering additional details and will update this story as new information comes in.
