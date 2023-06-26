The arid air and soil conditions are greatly impacting the state of agriculture in western Wisconsin. The drought, poor air quality and overall heat are weighing on local farmers' productivity.
Wildfire smoke emitting from the Canadian region harms livestock respiratory systems, destroys the photosynthesis process of crops and contributes to the cyclical nature of a dry environment leading to large scale fires.
Susanne Wiesner, Assistant Professor of Environmental Science at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, weighs in on the impact of the recent wildfires and ongoing dry conditions. Her expertise includes agricultural atmospheric science and climate resiliency, land-atmosphere interactions, remote sensing and ecosystem management.
“By losing moisture in the surface, there is more of a chance for fire ignition to occur,” she said.
Wildfires are expected to double by 2050, Wiesner said.
In response to these studies, it is valuable to be proactive rather than reactive. For instance, Wiesner stresses the importance of limiting greenhouse gas emissions.
For farmers, there may be a temptation to use more fertilizer in the midst of a dry spell. By doing so however, it prolongs the dryness issue, she explained.
Water conservation, managing the ecosystem and developing a consciousness to greenhouse emissions are a list of ways that people, not just farmers, can aid a prosperous environment.
Tony Barlow, co-owner of Barlow Roots farm and market in Hudson, shares his insight on how such weather conditions are impacting his work.
When referring to watering his quarter acre, “[You] have to be on top of your game,” Barlow said.
Barlow Roots has been in the farming business for over five years. For half of its time in business it’s had to optimize irrigation.
Water conservation tactics, like collecting water from the rooftops, assist the work of Barlow Roots and put less stress on nearby wells.
Due to its size, it’s blessed to be a smaller farm, explained Barlow.
With the state of the environment, Barlow encourages folks to support local farmers and to be more mindful of water consumption.
Richard Franta, co-owner of Sunnyside Farm in River Falls, holds similar sentiments to Barlow.
Sunnyside Farm is a fifth generation farm located near the Kinnickinnic River that cares for various livestock, like horses, cows, chickens, and produce.
In the midst of this drought, there have been serious consequences impacting the Sunnyside business.
Certain areas within their pastures have not regrown, causing grass-fed livestock to graze in smaller, more limited areas. With these restrictions, Franta has resorted to using his winter supply of hay in June.
Despite these costly drawbacks, Franta perseveres with a positive, can-do attitude.
“If you aren’t an optimist, you aren’t going to farm well,” he said.
While it may be dry now, the snow and other wetness throughout the year is beneficial for farmers, Franta explained.
“Wetness is a blessing,” he said.
