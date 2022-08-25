As creators, Autumn Hill, of Hammond, and Natalie Krause, of Hudson, both had dreams of a small business store front. It was about three months ago when they decided to team up to make that dream come true.

On Aug. 13, Beloved Makers and Company doors were opened in downtown Hudson, representing over 40 makers from Wisconsin and Minnesota, with unique, handcrafted items.

When Hill became a mom five years ago, she looked for a passion, in addition to motherhood, to pursue in her free time.

She took to making signs, which morphed into a screen printed clothing business. Hill had a storefront in Baldwin for her business, alongside an office, for a brief time, but when that fell through, she began to think about what was next.

Hill and Krause had met in a moms group and each with three young children, they began talking.

Krause has always wanted to open a shop, ever since attending culinary school out of high school. After becoming a mom, she too took to creating, but rather, to hand sewn clothing items.

Together, in just three months, Krause and Hill had opened Beloved Makers.

It took hours of dedication, and sometimes working early into the morning hours, renovating the space and setting up for opening day.

“I really just want to show our kids that you can be a great mom and a successful business owner and support others,” Krause said. “I think that’s one of the biggest reasons why we started [Beloved Makers] right now.”

Krause and Hill make sure that each maker brings a unique, high quality item to the store.

“We feel like we stand out,” Hill said. “We feel like we’re different than a lot of other stores in the area.”

If you go to Beloved Makers and Co. Where: 212 Locust St. Hudson. When: Sunday-Wednesday, closed: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop online: belovedmakers.com.

The two are able to provide other creators, like themselves, the opportunity to showcase their work in a storefront in a downtown space.

“It’s such a big accomplishment for business, so it’s cool that we can give them that space,” Hill said.

Since opening, the Beloved Makers has already grown from about 40 contributors to nearly 50. With plans to expand into events, Beloved Makers has every intention of continuing to showcase local creators in and around Hudson.