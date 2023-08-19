PepperFestRoyaltyParade.JPG

Despite the heat, participants in the Pepper Fest Grand Parade put on a show on Saturday, Aug. 19. Attendees looked on as local political candidates, businesses, goodwill ambassadors and more floated down Michaelson Street North and Wisconsin Highway 35, showering young attendees in candy and other small goodies.

Pepper Fest continues with the spaghetti and pepper eating contests on Saturday afternoon and evening, followed by the coronation of the 2024 Pepper Fest Royalty on Sunday at 3 p.m.

2023 Pepper Fest Grand Parade

