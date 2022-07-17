NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm.
Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located and took into custody a 36-year-old male subject within the emergency department without incident.
The subject was evaluated and transported to the St. Croix County jail.
According to the initial police report, “During normal intake questioning the subject indicated that they were in possession of a handgun. There were no reports of threats to staff and no firearm was displayed, observed or recovered at the scene.”
