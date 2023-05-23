Dominik Joseph Serpico, 25, has been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide after he was arrested at Willow River State Park, Monday, May 15, allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old woman, sending her to the hospital.
Serpico, of Hudson, is also charged with mayhem; aggravated battery, domestic abuse; and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, according to the criminal complaint.
St. Croix County deputies were dispatched at 8:36 p.m. and found Serpico standing over a female who has not been identified. The 26-year-old female – also from Hudson – appeared to have wounds on her chest, neck and face.
Deputies took Serpico into custody and tended to the victim’s wounds, before she was transported to Regions Hospital.
The victim was conscious and responding at the scene.
“While responding, dispatch advised that the male was now on top of a female, possibly applying pressure to her neck while still holding the knife,” a report written by responding K9 deputy Freddie Mangine said. Mangine’s report states an open, folding pocket knife was discovered at the scene, covered in blood.
There is no update on the victim’s condition as of the morning of Monday, May 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.