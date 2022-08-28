A subject is in custody following the response by officers from the New Richmond Police Department to a call at a residence in the 600 block of North Second Street at approximately 6:03 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man on the floor with what appeared to be multiple wounds.
Despite life saving measures the subject was pronounced dead by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner at the scene.
Initial information from the scene suggests this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public, according to police reports.
This investigation is ongoing. Officers and investigators from New Richmond Police Department, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Hudson Police Department and River Falls Police Department responded.
The subject is being held at the St. Croix County jail pending charges.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
