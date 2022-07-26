It might be a big stink or it might not, but on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at the Roberts Village Hall, residents will have the opportunity to discuss the petition by Nature Energy for a conditional use permit to build a manure digester within village limits.
The proposal would locate the facility at the Village of Roberts Rail Park at 130th Street about a half-mile west of the Roberts Post Office. The processing plant would occupy a 23-acre parcel north of the Union Pacific railroad and south of the Roberts business park consisting of 27 structures, including three exhaust stacks of 100, 100 and 197 feet.
The operation would truck in manure from local farms and turkey litter and food processing waste from the Jennie-O Turkey facility in Barron to be converted into natural gas. The digester employs an anaerobic digestion process to produce methane which is captured as biogas and converted into renewable natural gas which would then be piped to a Northern Natural Gas facility in Hammond.
The digestion process also produces liquid and dry fertilizer products that would be trucked away and sold. Local farms within a 20-mile radius of the digester that contribute dairy manure to the facility would receive liquid fertilizer in return to be land-spread.
The cost to generate and upgrade the biogas into natural gas would be offset by carbon credits from California dairy producers.
A similar project, the Western Wisconsin Biogas and Nutrient Recovery Project was proposed by Denmark-based Xergi back in 2018. That facility was to be located in the Town of Pleasant Valley and was ultimately denied a permit by the St. Croix County Board of Adjustment. The same project attempted to locate a facility in the unincorporated community of Cady, again unsuccessfully.
Xergi has since been purchased by a different Denmark-based company, Nature Energy.
The numbers
Roughly 600,000 tons of organic material (combination of manure, turkey litter and food processing by-products) would be processed annually at the digester.
According to calculations by Tim Stiebers, St Croix County resource management administrator, based on information pertaining to the proposal submitted to the Wisconsin DNR, the dry and liquid fertilizer products the digester would produce would contain 17.9 million pounds of available nitrogen and 12.5 million pounds of available phosphorus.
The site would operate around the clock, seven days per week.
Deliveries would take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. There would be no deliveries on Sunday.
Nature Energy estimates between 90-95 transport trucks per day with an additional 40-50 deliveries on Saturday.
Nature Energy is suggesting seven potential benefits to the community:
Conversion of local manure into renewable energy fuel and natural fertilizer products.
Improve local groundwater quality issues due to excessive nitrate/nitrite concentrations.
Provide an annual Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement with the village.
Multiple job opportunities both permanent (eight to10) and related to construction.
Economic gain to local businesses.
Improvements to 130th Street.
Potential opportunity to utilize water from Twin Lakes.
At previous public hearings, residents expressed concerns about the prospect of odors, truck volume, noise, light and sight pollution, impact on property values, short and long-term safeguards to protect ground water, financial assurances in the case of decommissioning, oversight and enforcement of nutrient management plans and what exactly the Payment in Lieu of Taxes plan would consist of.
Roberts Village Hall is located at 107 E. Maple St.
