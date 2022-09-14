It will have been 40 days since the public hearing at which Nature Energy made its case to build a manure digester in the Village of Roberts.
NE representatives along with members of the Village Plan Commission listened as a standing-room-only crowd asked questions for nearly three hours that night.
The audience walked away with a promise by NE to answer every question not answered that evening, on their website in the following days.
Whether or not they persuaded members of the commission or audience that night or with their answers in the ensuing weeks remains to be seen.
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Village Plan Commission deadlocked in a 3-3 tie in a special session to determine whether or not to recommend the project to the full village board for consideration at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.
The Plan Board voted to forward the application to the full board without a recommendation.
In a last minute development, the digester project discussion has been pulled from the agenda for the Sept. 12, Village Board meeting in Roberts.
It is expected that a special session will be scheduled to address the project in the next few weeks.
